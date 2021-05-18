Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.00.

BIDU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.31. 647,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,989,388. Baidu has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.78.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

