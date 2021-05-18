Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.00.

BIDU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.31. 647,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,989,388. Baidu has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.78.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

