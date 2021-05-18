Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 841.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156,709 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Baker Hughes worth $27,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 472,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

BKR opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

