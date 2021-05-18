Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,974 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

BKR opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

