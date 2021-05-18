bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Reaches $336.55 on Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and $9.23 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $336.55 or 0.00789670 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 55% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00098987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $629.63 or 0.01477354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00118730 BTC.

bAlpha is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 17,500 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

