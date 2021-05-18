Bancor Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Billion (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Bancor coin can now be bought for about $6.60 or 0.00015126 BTC on popular exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $192.85 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bancor has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.06 or 0.01490665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00118613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00063636 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 198,150,699 coins. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Buying and Selling Bancor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.