Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.18 Million

Brokerages expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post sales of $166.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.66 million to $167.70 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $177.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $668.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.80 million to $675.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $682.19 million, with estimates ranging from $678.07 million to $686.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $3,854,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $748,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1,070.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 36,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock opened at $93.01 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

