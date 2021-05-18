Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$128.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMO. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.92.

BMO stock traded up C$0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$122.51. 711,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$115.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$102.63. The company has a market cap of C$79.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$63.62 and a 12 month high of C$122.80.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.9399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

