Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$132.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.92.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of TSE:BMO traded up C$0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$122.51. 711,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$102.63. The company has a market cap of C$79.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.90. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$63.62 and a 12 month high of C$122.80.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.9399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.