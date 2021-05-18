Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.53

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 17277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

Bankinter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

