Bao Finance Market Capitalization Hits $23.04 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $23.04 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00092228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00391181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.15 or 0.00230093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $541.45 or 0.01337388 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00046679 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

