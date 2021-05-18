Barclays Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €105.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SY1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €107.53 ($126.51).

FRA SY1 opened at €105.00 ($123.53) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €106.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €104.45.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

