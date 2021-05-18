Barclays Boosts Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $37.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,129,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,430,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 239,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

