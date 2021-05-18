Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 300 by Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BARC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.84) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 198.08 ($2.59).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 180.32 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 156.72. The firm has a market cap of £30.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

