Barclays (LON:BARC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.72

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.72 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 182.34 ($2.38). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 179.22 ($2.34), with a volume of 29,042,257 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BARC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 197.75 ($2.58).

The firm has a market cap of £30.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

