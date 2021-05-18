Barclays Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $142.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

