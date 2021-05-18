Barclays Lowers II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Equal Weight

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IIVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $693,430.00. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

