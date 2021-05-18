Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

AKZOY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

