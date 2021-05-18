Barclays Reaffirms Sell Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GVDBF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,006.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,083.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,013.16. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $3,390.00 and a 1 year high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Analyst Recommendations for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

