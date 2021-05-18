Barclays Reaffirms Sell Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GVDBF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,006.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,083.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,013.16. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $3,390.00 and a 1 year high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.