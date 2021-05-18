Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arkema currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of ARKAY stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.01. 1,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.32. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

