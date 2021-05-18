Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,906,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 63,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Barrick Gold worth $57,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,833 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 29,356 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 92,653 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $45,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOLD opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

