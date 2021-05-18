Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.80 billion.
Several research firms recently commented on BHC. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.
Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 80,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,282. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
