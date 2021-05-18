Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.80 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 80,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,282. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

