Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

