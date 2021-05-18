BCK Capital Management LP Acquires 16,755 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 119.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the quarter. RealPage makes up 1.5% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in RealPage were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RP. Barclays PLC boosted its position in RealPage by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,652,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at $77,025,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at $75,456,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at $68,222,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter worth about $59,134,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RP remained flat at $$88.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. RealPage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.51.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.39.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

