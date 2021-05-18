BCK Capital Management LP Acquires 47,322 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Slack Technologies comprises 7.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Slack Technologies worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

NYSE WORK traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 72,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,058. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $44,166.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,164.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.