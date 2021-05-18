BCK Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.34. 7,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.66. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $175.08. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.70.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

