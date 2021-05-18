BCK Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the quarter. Sterling Construction makes up approximately 1.6% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.44% of Sterling Construction worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. 233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,539. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

