BCK Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 267,570 Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 267,570 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,000. Aegion makes up 4.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.87% of Aegion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 341,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,314,000 after buying an additional 178,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 174,559 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,813,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 62,779 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegion alerts:

Shares of AEGN stock remained flat at $$29.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. Aegion Co. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.