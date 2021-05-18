BCK Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 319,445 CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 319,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.45% of CRH Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 7.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH Medical in the first quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 40,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in CRH Medical in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRHM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

NYSEAMERICAN CRHM remained flat at $$3.99 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $285.76 million, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. CRH Medical Co. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.01.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. CRH Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. Research analysts anticipate that CRH Medical Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

