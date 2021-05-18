BCK Capital Management LP Invests $1.29 Million in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of NIC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGOV. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in NIC during the 1st quarter valued at $1,511,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in NIC during the 1st quarter valued at $5,948,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIC by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIC during the 1st quarter valued at $11,283,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in NIC during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV remained flat at $$34.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

