BCK Capital Management LP Invests $1.30 Million in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Glu Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $19,981,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,276 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $11,232,000. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,538,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 836,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

GLUU remained flat at $$12.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLUU. DA Davidson cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.49.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

