BCK Capital Management LP Makes New $7.31 Million Investment in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,000. Cubic accounts for approximately 4.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of Cubic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter valued at $4,933,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Cubic alerts:

CUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair cut Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CUB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.78. 1,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -575.15 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.09 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.