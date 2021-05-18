BCK Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 305,918 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000. Boston Private Financial accounts for 2.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Boston Private Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPFH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,265. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPFH shares. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

