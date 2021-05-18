BCK Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. GW Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.5% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,082,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GWPH remained flat at $$218.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.32. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $87.07 and a 52-week high of $219.57.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.09.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

