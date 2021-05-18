BCK Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 14,598 Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,649,000 after buying an additional 332,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,988,000 after buying an additional 290,184 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,889. Cantel Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

