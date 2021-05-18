BCK Capital Management LP Raises Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the quarter. Nielsen accounts for 1.8% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,224 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nielsen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,841,000 after acquiring an additional 583,641 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLSN. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.94. 9,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

