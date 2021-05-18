BCK Capital Management LP Sells 22,319 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

BCK Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,319 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products comprises approximately 3.8% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $280,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,088 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,554,000 after acquiring an additional 754,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,041. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,601. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $98.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

