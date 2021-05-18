BCK Capital Management LP Takes Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 178,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000. Change Healthcare makes up 2.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Change Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 166,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 120,209 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Shares of CHNG stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 8,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

