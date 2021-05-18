Beam Price Reaches $1.30 (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002998 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $114.44 million and approximately $27.53 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000902 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 88,262,240 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.