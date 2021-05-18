Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 9.5% Higher

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.82 and last traded at $75.71. 15,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,049,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. Research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after buying an additional 931,108 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65,440 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

