Beaxy Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $671.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00097107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $628.29 or 0.01473607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00118517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

