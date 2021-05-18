Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €179.71 ($211.43).

BC8 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €151.80 ($178.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a twelve month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €164.47 and its 200-day moving average is €168.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

