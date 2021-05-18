Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Reaches $1,058.24 on Top Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,058.24 or 0.02672741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $76.19 million and $3.29 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00083751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.00326356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00038412 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

