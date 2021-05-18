Beer Money (BEER) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $283,457.78 and approximately $44,819.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.87 or 0.01424703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00118156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,779.54 or 0.10985239 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 399,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

