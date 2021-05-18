Beetle Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $213,923.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 49.4% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $284,078.35 and $213,923.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 93.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

