Bela (BELA) Trading Down 48.6% Over Last Week

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 69.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Bela coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bela has traded 48.6% lower against the US dollar. Bela has a total market cap of $84,828.98 and approximately $25.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.00700912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bela Coin Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,116,440 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,057 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

