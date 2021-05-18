Benchmark’s (BMK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Benchmark (LON:BMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

BMK stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 65 ($0.85). 115,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,909. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £435.60 million and a P/E ratio of -15.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.82. Benchmark has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

In related news, insider Yngve Myhre purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £88,500 ($115,625.82).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

