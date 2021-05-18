Berenberg Bank Cuts Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 257

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 257 ($3.36) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday.
LON:SBRE traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 262 ($3.42). The company had a trading volume of 866,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,402. The firm has a market capitalization of £655 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 258.91. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
