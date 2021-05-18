Berenberg Bank Cuts Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 257

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 257 ($3.36) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday.

LON:SBRE traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 262 ($3.42). The company had a trading volume of 866,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,402. The firm has a market capitalization of £655 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 258.91. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley bought 7,727 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £19,858.39 ($25,945.11). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 20,583 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £49,399.20 ($64,540.37). Insiders have acquired a total of 28,484 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,878 over the last ninety days.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

