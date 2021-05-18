Berry Data Price Down 35.9% This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $103,204.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.85 or 0.00008950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00098117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.00383026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00235672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005016 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.35 or 0.01392801 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

