Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President William J. Norman Sells 18,000 Shares

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BERY traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 170,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.