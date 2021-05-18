BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Stock Price Down 8.6%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF)’s share price dropped 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 38,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 75,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.80.

About BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF)

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

